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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Features

Gibraltar marks the King’s Birthday with ceremonial parade at Casemates

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment marked the official birthday of King Charles III with a ceremonial parade at Casemates Square on Thursday evening.

The annual event, once again in the presence of the Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst, brought military tradition to the heart of Gibraltar, with the Regiment on parade before members of the public and invited guests.

Held in the historic surroundings of Casemates Square The King’s Birthday Parade is one of Gibraltar’s most prominent ceremonial events and provides an opportunity for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to showcase its precision, discipline and traditions in a public setting

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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