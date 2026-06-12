Gibraltar marks the King’s Birthday with ceremonial parade at Casemates

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment marked the official birthday of King Charles III with a ceremonial parade at Casemates Square on Thursday evening.

The annual event, once again in the presence of the Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst, brought military tradition to the heart of Gibraltar, with the Regiment on parade before members of the public and invited guests.

Held in the historic surroundings of Casemates Square The King’s Birthday Parade is one of Gibraltar’s most prominent ceremonial events and provides an opportunity for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to showcase its precision, discipline and traditions in a public setting