Macaque sculptures form new public art trail

A new public art trail, called Jump Around Gib, featuring a series of brightly painted Barbary macaque sculptures has been unveiled across Gibraltar, following a year-long community project led by The Growing Artists Hub.

The ten macaques have been named after real Barbary macaques living on the Rock.

Inspired by similar public art trails in cities across the UK, the initiative brings together six community groups and four local artists to celebrate creativity and place art in everyday public spaces.

“We’ve seen these public art trails done in other cities, and it’s such an amazing thing that the community and tourists get involved with,” said Pheobe Noble, a project lead at The Growing Artists Hub.

“We thought, why not do it here? We’re a charity that supports art within the community, and this is just one big project that we can involve everyone with.”

Although other ideas such as dolphins and a lighthouse were considered, the Barbary macaque sculpture was “the obvious choice” for the first trail.

The project has taken a year to bring to fruition, including securing planning permission and refining the sculpture itself. The charity worked closely with a sculptor, whose art name is ‘What's his name’, to develop a series of prototypes before agreeing on the final design.

Some of the macaques were stored at The Growing Artists Hub while artists and community groups completed their designs. Some groups, including PossAbilities and the charity’s own youth group within The Growing Artists Hub programme, came in regularly to work on their pieces.

“For people who didn’t have the space to paint, like PossAbilities, they came in every Friday while they were working on it,” said Ms Nobel.

“If they needed help, I was there to guide them. I love working with all the different groups and seeing what they’ve done, because now that they’re out, it’s just amazing.”

Each macaque sculpture is themed, with concepts developed by the project leads and then interpreted by the artists and groups.

Ms Noble herself painted the macaque at Gibraltar International Airport.

“My inspiration for that one was the Gibraltar beaches,” she said. A surfer, she described the airport piece as a “summer, good vibes” welcome for visitors as they arrive in Gibraltar.

At Europa Point, another macaque takes its cue from the view across the Strait.

“We said Morocco is right there. When you’re standing at Europa Point, you can see Morocco, so maybe take inspiration from that, and they’ve done an amazing take on that theme,” she said.

The ten locations were chosen as “obvious” and prominent spots, these are the airport, Casemates, Piazza, Midtown, Commonwealth Park, Campion Park, Ape’s Den, Alameda Gardens, Europa Point and Ocean Village.

Logistics for installing the sculptures across town were handled by The Growing Artists Hub team of just three people, who relied on support from sponsors Situs Construction and MH Bland to get the sculptures in place.

“They’ve been a big support,” said Ms Noble.

The macaques will remain in place for a year, during which the charity will continue its regular programme of weekly groups for all ages at The Growing Artists Hub.

After that, the sculptures will be auctioned at an event in Ocean Village.

“After the year, they’ll go up for auction,” said Ms Noble, “we’ll hold a fun day with music, games and have a nice celebration of the end of the project.”

A map has been produced to allow people to locate each one and capture their selfie.

This is available online https://growingartists.com/trail-map or at the Growing Artists Hub on Irish Town.

Scrappy's Welcome, by Phoebe Noble

Gibraltar International Airport

Celebrating Gibraltar's beautiful coastline, beaches and seaside culture, this sculpture also reflects the Rock's rich British maritime heritage, highlighting the unique blend of influences that make Gibraltar so distinctive.

Captain Paul, by Westside School

Ocean Village

An ocean-inspired design celebrating Gibraltar's marine life. The flowing mosaic-style brushstrokes pay tribute to the iconic Ocean Village mosaic flooring, connecting the artwork to its surroundings.



Jubilee Jackson, by Gill Welland

Casemates Square

Inspired by Gibraltar's National Day, this sculpture offers a modern interpretation of one of the Rock's most celebrated occasions. Bold colours and contemporary design capture the pride, unity and community spirit that define the annual celebration.

Aligned Angelique, by Rose Ann

Midtown Coach Park

Inspired by mandala colouring designs, this sculpture reflects the calming and mindful qualities often associated with creative wellbeing. Artist Rose Ann Victor has used intricate patterns to encourage a sense of peace, balance and relaxation.

Princess Rainbow, by PossAbilities Gibraltar

La Piazza

A vibrant celebration of diversity, using colour to represent inclusion, individuality and the many communities that make Gibraltar special.

Campion Coco, by Nadine Collado

Campion Park

Celebrating Gibraltar's national flower, the Gibraltar Campion, this sculpture brings botanical beauty to Campion Park and highlights one of the Rock's unique natural treasures.

Easel Elin, by Bayside School

Commonwealth Park

A playful tribute to creativity, featuring a mix of artistic styles, techniques and colourful expression that celebrates the joy of making art.

Forest Fifi, by Gibraltar Horticultural Society

Gibraltar Botanic Gardens

Created by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society and painted by Patricia Lombard, this woodland-inspired design reflects the natural beauty of the Alameda Gardens. Using a decoupage technique alongside hand-painted details, the sculpture celebrates leaves, wildlife and the rich botanical surroundings of its home.

Navigator Nelson, by The Growing Artists Programme

Apes Den

Celebrating Gibraltar's rich history and iconic landmarks, this sculpture marks milestones such as the famous Cable Car while showcasing the heritage that makes the Rock unique.

Earthy Esmeralda, by Gibraltar Youth Services

Europa Point

Located at Europa Point overlooking Morocco, this sculpture is inspired by Moroccan art and culture. Traditional patterns, colours and decorative styles create a respectful artistic nod to Gibraltar's close neighbour across the Strait.