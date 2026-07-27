Esports summer camp to introduce young players to competitive gaming

The Gibraltar Esports and Video Gaming Association will host a series of e-sports summer camps and taster sessions for children and teenagers at the Europa Sports Complex Esports Room this summer.

The programme, aimed at children aged seven to 14, will be delivered by Gibraltar College BTEC Esports lecturer Carl Seromenho and will introduce participants to competitive gaming through a combination of gameplay and structured learning.

As well as learning the basics of e-sports, attendees will explore the educational aspects of the industry and its core values.

Participants will have access to high-spec gaming PCs and will be introduced to a range of popular competitive titles including Fortnite, eFootball, Brawlhalla, Rocket League and F1.

Each participant will receive a workbook and a certificate of participation on completion of the camp. Optional drinks and snacks will also be available, with no other gaming equipment required.

Two week-long camps for children aged nine to 14 took take place in July and also will run from August 3 to 7, with sessions from 10am to 12 noon.

Two taster sessions for children aged seven to nine will follow on August 10 and August 17, also from 10am to 12 noon.

Places are limited and a participation fee will apply.

For registration or further information, contact the Gibraltar Esports and Video Gaming Association by email at admin@gevga.com or by telephone on +350 58008215.