Tributes have been paid to the former Governor of Gibraltar, Field Marshal Sir John Chapple, who died on Friday at the age of 90.

Sir John was the Governor of Gibraltar between 1993 and 1993.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, said: “I have been greatly saddened to hear of the death of former Governor, Field Marshal Sir John Chapple.”

“Sir John remained, throughout his retirement, a huge supporter of Gibraltar, attending all our events when he could.”

“I last saw him at a Gibraltar Day event in London before the pandemic.”

“He was greatly missed on Monday when all former Governors met in London on the occasion of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment mounting the Guard at Buckingham Palace, when he would have been in his element.”

“The obituary in the Times rightly states that Sir John had ‘a penetrating intellect... was not a disparager, did not do enmity... seemed to possess no malice... [but] possessed a mischievous sense of humour’.”

“That is very much how I will remember him.”

“I have written to Lady Chapple and their children expressing the sincere condolences of the People of Gibraltar.”

Sir Joe Bossano, who was Chief Minster at the time that Sir John was Governor, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of John Chapple.”

“He was a good friend and very supportive of my Government at the time that he was Governor, even though at that time we had our fair share of disputes with London.”

“Despite that, he was really helpful to all our plans and actions and I enjoyed working with him given his great sense of humour.”

“I remember him very fondly and pass my condolences to Lady Chapple and his children.”

The Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “I am deeply saddened at the death of former Governor Field Marshal Sir John Chapple.”

“He served as Governor from April 1993 until December 1995.”

“I had just started out in active, frontline politics at that time and I remember fondly the historical discussions and exchanges on current affairs that we used to enjoy whenever we met.”

“He will go down in history as a great friend of Gibraltar and a staunch defender of the right of the Gibraltarians to determine their own future.”

“I pass on my most sincere condolences to his wife Lady Chapple and to his family.”

Flags will fly at half-mast in Gibraltar tomorrow and on the day of Sir John's funeral as a sign of respect and affection from the people of Gibraltar.