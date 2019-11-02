Gibraltar ‘Movember’ campaign launches in City Hall
This month sees the return of ‘Movember’, a month where men grow out their beards in a bid to raise awareness for prostate cancer. The Gibraltar Movember campaign was formally launched by the Minister for Health Paul Balban and Chairman of Prostate Cancer Support Gibraltar Derek Ghio in an event that was hosted by Mayor...
