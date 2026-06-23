Gibraltar Music Festival is back on September

The Gibraltar Music Festival will return this September with the launch of the GMF Summer Sessions, bringing a mix of international and local artists to the Europa Sports Arena over three days.

The event will take place on September 3, 4 and 5, with James Morrison, Rosario and Billy Ocean headlining the international stage on each respective day.

Local artists will also feature prominently throughout the festival programme.

On September 3, James Morrison will be joined by Melon Diesel, Hard-Fi, Nikolai Celecia and Wayne. The following day will see performances from Rosario, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tony Hadley and Jesse the Tree. Billy Ocean will headline the final day, alongside 10CC, Real Thing, Adrian Pisarello and Band, and Disc Works.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said the festival represented a sustainable proposal that would come at no cost to taxpayers.

Mr Santos highlighted what he described as a high-quality programme designed to appeal to audiences and sponsors while also providing a platform for local talent.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through Buytickets.gi, with prices starting at £45.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday by Mr Santos and the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez.

Mr Santos said the aim was for the festival to become an annual fixture in Gibraltar’s events calendar, helping to strengthen the Rock’s tourism offering while promoting local artists.