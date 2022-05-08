Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announced

After concluding and going over the nominations, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been finalised.

This year fifteen new names will be enshrined and honoured for their contributions to the Gibraltar Music Scene.

This year's inductees are:

Bertina Garcia

Maria Jesus Martin

Marlene King

Tony Pike

The Silhouettes aka Los Cincos

HT & The Rockbeats

Louis Caballero

Clive Yeats

Paul Riley

Moonlight Son

The Odds

The Smith Family

Wallace Viagas

Victor Bashery

Joe Carseni

The 2022 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 27 at 8pm at the Casino Calpe.