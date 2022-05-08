Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announced

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2022

After concluding and going over the nominations, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been finalised.

This year fifteen new names will be enshrined and honoured for their contributions to the Gibraltar Music Scene.

This year's inductees are:

Bertina Garcia
Maria Jesus Martin
Marlene King
Tony Pike
The Silhouettes aka Los Cincos
HT & The Rockbeats
Louis Caballero
Clive Yeats
Paul Riley
Moonlight Son
The Odds
The Smith Family
Wallace Viagas
Victor Bashery
Joe Carseni

The 2022 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 27 at 8pm at the Casino Calpe.

