Gibraltar NASUWT calls for robust security protocols after Westside trespass incident

Teachers’ union Gibraltar NASUWT said it was “gravely concerned” about a security breach at Westside School earlier this week, calling on the Gibraltar Government to ensure schools had comprehensive and clearly defined security procedures in place.

It said current provisions were “inadequate”.

The union was reacting after trespassers, believed to be young Spanish YouTubers, entered the school on Wednesday, triggering an ‘invacuation’ where pupils were told to barricade themselves in classrooms.

Education Minister Dr John Cortes said this had been a precaution that followed established protocols and that there were no concerns about pupil safety during the short-lived incident.

He said security measures at local schools would nevertheless be reviewed.

But NASUWT remained uneasy about the developments.

“While the Government provided assurances that there was no immediate danger, had the intruders had malevolent intentions, the outcome could have been catastrophic,” the union said in a statement.

“The fact that persons unknown were able to infiltrate the secondary campus and Westside School classroom areas more specifically undeniably elevated the risk to student and staff safety.”

“Lamentably, this left some students seriously affected and shaken by this avoidable emergency.”

The union said the incident highlighted “critical shortcomings” in school security and emergency preparedness.

“The fact that students and teachers felt the need to barricade themselves in classrooms is deeply concerning and underscores the urgent need for a thorough review of security measures across all schools in Gibraltar,” it said.

“This incident also raises wider concerns about school security policies, staff training, and emergency response planning.”

“Schools must have clear, well-communicated protocols to address security threats swiftly and effectively.”

“However, reports from teachers indicate that current provisions are inadequate.”

By way of example, NASUWT said no “whole school” fire drills had been conducted at Westside School since the start of the academic year in September 2024, adding no established contingency measures for incidents like the one on Wednesday had been shared with staff.

“The response, which according to teachers, involved an announcement over the school’s PA system from the Head teacher instructing staff and students to remain in classrooms, was reactive rather than part of a structured security protocol,” the union said.

“Such measures must be part of a comprehensive safety plan that is regularly reviewed, practiced, and communicated to all staff and students.”

“Importantly, these procedures should be covered in security policies and discussed during INSET training days to ensure that teachers are well informed and prepared for such situations.”

Gibraltar NASUWT said it was aware that the Department of Education had earmarked emergency response training for schools to practice during INSET days in the academic year 2025/2026.

But it said “this is simply not good enough”.

“Some of Gibraltar’s new schools were built over six years ago,” the union said.

“Why this has not been a top priority for the Department of Education and senior management from day one is gravely concerning.”

The union said it was not aware of structured incident evacuation plans, school lockdown protocols or proactive measures for dealing with emergencies.

It said these had never been shared with the union, despite NASUWT having raised these issues on a regular basis during meetings with the Department of Education.

“A delay in implementing these fundamental security measures places both staff and students at unnecessary risk,” the union said.

“Effective school security goes beyond locked doors and the presence of security guards at school entrance gates, an arrangement that is insufficient given the challenge of monitoring a single entry and exit point for two schools with hundreds of students moving through at once.”

“Ensuring a safe environment requires continuous vigilance, particularly from school management, which plays a crucial role in reinforcing security measures.”

“Senior staff must maintain a visible presence at key times throughout the school day, taking a proactive approach to monitoring entry points and preventing unauthorised access.”

“This responsibility cannot be borne exclusively by security guards.”

“The presence of senior school management during critical periods, such as arrival, dismissal, and lunch breaks, would establish much needed security protocols and create a safer learning environment.”

“Security must remain an ongoing priority, integrated into daily operations, rather than being addressed reactively in response to incidents.”

The union said Wednesday’s incident “must serve as a turning point”.

“It is important that robust, visible, and well communicated security measures are implemented without delay so that all students and staff feel equipped to deal with any eventuality and parents are reassured that their children are safe in our schools.”

Gibraltar NASUWT called on the Government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to ensure that all Gibraltar schools have comprehensive and clearly defined security procedures in place to prevent and effectively manage any future incidents.