Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar National Archives opens 50th anniversary exhibition

By Gabriella Peralta
5th November 2019

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia formally opened the Gibraltar National Archives 50th anniversary exhibition on Monday evening. The exhibition held at the Fine Arts Gallery is the cumulative work of past and present archivists. The present archivist Anthony Pitaluga had the hard task of deciding what pieces of history would form a part of...

