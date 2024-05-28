Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar National Museum Open Day this Saturday

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2024

The Gibraltar National Museum annual Open Day will be held on Saturday June 1, from 10am to 6pm, in celebration of International Museum Day.

This year's theme is ‘Museums for Education and Research’, and was set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Since 2002, International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar with an open day, and this year marks the 21st in-person Museum Open Day and 23rd overall, including a couple of years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart. The staff at the Gibraltar National Museum will be available to answer any questions, and there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy,” said a statement from the Government.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibits at the museum, which will include some from recent excavations which have not been previously put on display.”

Children's activities such as face painting, workshops, crafts, and a treasure hunt will feature on the day. All those which have successfully completed all questions of the treasure hunt will be entered into a prize draw to take place after the event.

Entrance to the Gibraltar National Museum is free all day.

Professor Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, said, "We are thrilled to invite everyone to once again join us for our annual Open Day and celebrate International Museum Day with us. We hope to see many new and familiar faces enjoying the activities we have planned.”

