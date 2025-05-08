Gibraltar National Museum to host Open Day on May 17

The Gibraltar National Museum will hold its annual Open Day on Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 6pm, in celebration of International Museum Day.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the event, which has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002. The theme, set by the International Council of Museums, is "The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities", highlighting the evolving role of museums amid social, environmental and technological changes.

The programme will feature activities for all ages, with a particular focus on children. Museum staff will be on hand throughout the day to engage with visitors and share information about Gibraltar’s cultural and natural heritage.

Highlights will include face painting, crafts, educational workshops and treasure hunts. Children who complete the treasure hunt will be entered into a prize draw after the event.

Entry to the Gibraltar National Museum at Bomb House Lane will be free all day, while entrance to the Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge will also be free from 10am to 2pm.

Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, Clive Finlayson, said: “We are once again excited to welcome the public to our annual Open Day in celebration of International Museum Day.”

“In a time of rapid change, museums play an increasingly vital role, and we look forward to engaging our community in that conversation.”