Gibraltar National Team to compete in 2024 World Show Dance Championships

The Gibraltar National Dance Team will be competing in the 2024 World Show Dance Championships.

The team will travel under the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO).

This prestigious event will take place at the WT Energiesysteme Arena in Riesa, Germany, and will host nearly 3000 dancers from over 25 countries across the continents.

This will be a special year as this competition marks its 25th anniversary in Riesa and will also be the last year this will be held in this city.

The competition is under the auspices of the International Dance Organisation (IDO), marking it as a highlight in the global dance calendar.

Some 53 talented dancers from two dance groups, Mediterranean Dance School and Transitions Dance Academy, qualified in the Gibraltar Open championships held earlier this year to represent Gibraltar on the world stage. This is the biggest team the GNDO has ever taken to these championships.

The national team includes:

Chloe Perez, Isabella Parody , Kate Casciaro, Chloe Ramirez, Ariana Ramirez, Elka Vinet, Alexia Zammitt, Isabella Gracia, Lucia Boylan, Serene Olivero, Katie Durante, Keilene Negron, Peyton Anes, Niah Gaivizo, Lucia De Lara, Jenna Louise Vinet, Arianne Sheriff, Alexie Santos, Faith Medina, Sarah Hook, Kate Carroll, Eva Cruz, Lyniah Marquez, Liana Llamas, April Etherington, Jayce Caetano, Lewis Llamas, Juliana Martin, Celine Cruz, Louise Britto, Caitlin Rodriguez, Isabella Perez,Martha Collins Knock, Lucia Ochello, Amelie Dies Homatyano, Gianna Guy, Amira Aitlahcen, Charlotte Sawyer, Paige Ferro, Marianna Verissimo,Siandayle Alman, Madison Baldachino, Ella Vasquez, Erin Saxby, Ariane Neale, Kate Camilleri, Janelle Garcia , Natalia Chipolina , Julianne Martinez, Annita Radhakishen, Lucia Wilson , Jenna Santos and Genyka Celecia.

The dancers will compete in the Children, Junior, and Adult divisions across Solo, Duet, Group and Formation categories. The team’s choreography has been crafted by a group of local choreographers, including Genyka Bolaños, Gillaine Alman, Siandayle Alman, Heather Edwards, Louise Britto and Caitlin Rodriguez, with the additional help of Duncan Grech.

GNDO President Wendy Garro said: “The GNDO is immensely proud to send our dancers to the World Show Dance Championships, especially this being the 25th anniversary of these championships being held in Riesa. The team has been training very hard over the last few months and we are very pleased with the way all dancers have progressed. Competing on a world stage is no small feat and for most of these dancers it will be a first, but we are determined to perform at the highest level and represent Gibraltar to the best of our ability. We also very grateful to all our sponsors without who this would not have been possible “

Gibraltar will also be represented on the International Juding panel, The GNDO’s Vice President, Gerald Rodriguez, having been selected to form part of the International judging panel consisting of judges from; Germany, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland, Poland, Italy and of course Gibraltar.

For further information, please contact the GNDO at gndopress@gmail.com.