Gibraltar Naval Trust manager receives CBF Commendation

The manager of the Gibraltar Naval Trust (GNT) has been awarded a Commander British Forces Gibraltar Commendation for exemplary service to the Service charity.

Pauline Belshaw, the GNT Manager, has been instrumental in the successful management of the charity’s facilities for the past 13 years, HQ British Forces Gibraltar said.

Mrs Belshaw recently coordinated the move from Britannia House to Wessex House, the GNT’s new accommodation building on Winston Churchill Avenue near Four Corners.

She has also been aiding the Trustees in developing their business plan and operating procedures for the new Wessex House accommodation, utilising her extensive experience in operating such a facility.

The GNT was founded in 1921, with the aim being “the provision and support for facilities and activities for the efficiency and well-being of service personnel in Gibraltar.”

This is achieved in two ways: by operating Wessex House, a facility that provides good value short-term family accommodation for those visiting Gibraltar and by ensuring any profit made is donated to the Gibraltar Amenities Fund (GAF) to further support the local Service community.

Throughout her time with the charity, Mrs Belshaw has consistently delivered a level of service above and beyond that which has been expected, HQ British Forces Gibraltar said.

Her work in supporting the GNT demonstrates “without doubt” that she always has the needs of Service personnel and their families at heart.

By meeting all the aims of the GNT, she ensures that families and Service personnel receive the best quality service possible.

On presenting the award, Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar, said: “There are few within Gibraltar who have done so much for the charity and who continue to deliver on behalf of our people.”

“The achievement of the current standard would simply not be possible without the dedication shown by Pauline and therefore she is thoroughly deserving of this commendation.”