Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Open 2025 PSA squash tournament – Day 1 report

By Guest Contributor
26th June 2025

The Gibraltar Squash Association together with GibYellow and Anglo Hispano hosted the annual Gibraltar Open. Featuring World top 100 players Hayley Ward (RSA) and Brice Nicolas (FRA), the players compete over 5 rounds at Europa Sports Park for the title.

With the top seeds receiving byes for the first round, the remaining players played for the opportunity to gain a spot in the second round. In the Men’s draw, 8 matches were played with Joshua Phinera (FRA), Ryan Gwidzima (ZIM) and Valentin Rapp (GER) all booking their the spots in the second round with 3-0 wins against their respective opponents in the afternoon session. Manuel Paquemar (FRA) took an extra game to defeat his Czech opponent Adam Sinkule 3-1.

In the Women’s draw, Gibraltar regular Siena Hall (ESP) looked to progress against Sanika Choudhari (IND) but the Indian was too strong for Hall, with Choudhari progressing to the second round.

In the evening session, Karim Aguib (CAN) and Jared Carter (ENG) were the only two to sail through to the next round in three games. Victor Reguera (ESP) took 4 games to overcome higher ranked compatriot Nilo Vidal (ESP), whilst Hugo Jaen took 65 minutes and 5 games to overcome Mateo Restrepo (COL) in the longest game of the day. Jaen recovering from a 2-1 deficit to win the match 3-2.

In the Women’s draw, Irune Peinado (ESP) faced Siana Zhileva (BUL) to decide the final slot in the second round. Zhileva, however, was too strong for the Spaniard and won the game in 3 straight games.

The two show courts at Europa Sports Park will be hosting the second round of both Men’s and Women’s matches from 14:30 today, Thursday, featuring all of the top seeds who will looking to justify their ranking whilst the other players look for an upset.

(full report and images in next week's print edition, follow online for more reports on each day)

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Chamber raises concerns over proposed public sector pay increase

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
PENINSULA RACING AND TEAM NIKA SHARE THE 44CUP MARSTRAND LIMELIGHT

26th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar clubs face tough start to European competitions

26th June 2025

Sports
Brooklyn Messengers claim league title

26th June 2025

Sports
SOG celebrated 40th anniversary with medals

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025