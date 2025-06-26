Gibraltar Open 2025 PSA squash tournament – Day 1 report

The Gibraltar Squash Association together with GibYellow and Anglo Hispano hosted the annual Gibraltar Open. Featuring World top 100 players Hayley Ward (RSA) and Brice Nicolas (FRA), the players compete over 5 rounds at Europa Sports Park for the title.

With the top seeds receiving byes for the first round, the remaining players played for the opportunity to gain a spot in the second round. In the Men’s draw, 8 matches were played with Joshua Phinera (FRA), Ryan Gwidzima (ZIM) and Valentin Rapp (GER) all booking their the spots in the second round with 3-0 wins against their respective opponents in the afternoon session. Manuel Paquemar (FRA) took an extra game to defeat his Czech opponent Adam Sinkule 3-1.

In the Women’s draw, Gibraltar regular Siena Hall (ESP) looked to progress against Sanika Choudhari (IND) but the Indian was too strong for Hall, with Choudhari progressing to the second round.

In the evening session, Karim Aguib (CAN) and Jared Carter (ENG) were the only two to sail through to the next round in three games. Victor Reguera (ESP) took 4 games to overcome higher ranked compatriot Nilo Vidal (ESP), whilst Hugo Jaen took 65 minutes and 5 games to overcome Mateo Restrepo (COL) in the longest game of the day. Jaen recovering from a 2-1 deficit to win the match 3-2.

In the Women’s draw, Irune Peinado (ESP) faced Siana Zhileva (BUL) to decide the final slot in the second round. Zhileva, however, was too strong for the Spaniard and won the game in 3 straight games.

The two show courts at Europa Sports Park will be hosting the second round of both Men’s and Women’s matches from 14:30 today, Thursday, featuring all of the top seeds who will looking to justify their ranking whilst the other players look for an upset.

