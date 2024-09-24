Gibraltar Photographic Society exhibition officially opens
The Gibraltar Photographic Society’s annual competitive exhibition was officially opened on Monday evening at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Awards were also given to various winners within the exhibition by the society’s Chairman Leslie Linares alongside the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, during the opening. The exhibition, adjudicated by Anne Eckersley, the former President of the...
