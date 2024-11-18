Gibraltar prepares to revive Olympics recognition bid

The Gibraltarian Olympic Committee [GOC] has been reconstituted as a first step toward a revived bid for Gibraltar’s recognition by the International Olympic Committee.

The decision was taken unanimously by Gibraltarian national sporting associations affiliated with their respective international federations and included in the programme of the Olympic Games.

The vote took place last Friday and marks a significant milestone for Gibraltar's sporting community and its aspirations on the international stage.

The decision was reached with the full consensus of all eligible voting members in attendance, signalling “a united commitment to fostering Olympic values and elevating the status of Gibraltar’s athletes on the world stage,” the GOC said in a statement.

“The reconstitution of the GOC underscores a unified commitment to the principles of the Olympic movement and represents a major step forward in Gibraltar’s efforts to advance its presence in international sport.”

A key priority for the reconstituted committee will be the revival of Gibraltar’s bid for recognition by the International Olympic Committee, an initiative aimed at securing Gibraltar’s “rightful place within the Olympic family”.

“Achieving IOC recognition would mark a transformative achievement for Gibraltar, allowing its athletes to compete under Gibraltar’s flag at the Olympic Games,” the GOC said in the statement.

“The GOC will work collaboratively with national and international stakeholders to advance this bid and demonstrate Gibraltar’s readiness to contribute to the global Olympic community.”

John Goncalves (Basketball) was elected President of the new committee, whose additional members include Vice President Frank Carreras (Athletics); Secretary General Seth Galia (Rowing); Treasurer Ian Torrilla (Football); Committee Member Jamie Zammitt (Swimming); and Committee Member Chris Walker (Triathlon).

"This unanimous vote reflects the shared determination of Gibraltar’s sporting community to build a brighter future for our athletes and to reaffirm our commitment to the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship, and respect,” the statement added.

“With this renewed structure, the GOC will prioritise the development of our athletes and pursue a revived bid for recognition by the International Olympic Committee.”

“We believe Gibraltar deserves a voice and presence within the Olympic movement, and we are committed to working tirelessly to achieve that goal.”

The reconstituted GOC will also focus on strengthening relationships with international sporting organisations, enhancing athlete support programs, and fostering greater participation across the Olympic disciplines.

Further announcements regarding the GOC’s leadership team, strategic objectives and plans for the recognition bid will follow in the coming weeks.