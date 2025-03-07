Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar promotes diving getaways at UK Dive Show 2025

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board and Dive Charters successfully showcased Gibraltar as a premier diving destination at the UK Dive Show, securing major exposure through Scuba Diver magazine and Diveworldwide’s travel programme, reinforcing its appeal to divers of all levels.

The UK Dive Show was held in Coventry at the beginning of the month.

“As the UK’s leading event for dive enthusiasts and industry professionals, the show provided an invaluable platform to engage with both consumers and business partners, enhancing Gibraltar’s position as a must-visit location for divers of all levels,” said a statement from the Government.

Gibraltar featured on the front cover of Scuba Diver magazine, which generated outstanding exposure and reinforced the destination’s appeal to the diving community.

In addition, Gibraltar is now officially included in the travel programme of Diveworldwide, a leading dive tour operator, making it even more accessible to diving enthusiasts looking for unique underwater experiences.

GTB CEO Kevin Bossino said the Board was thrilled with the positive response Gibraltar received at the UK Dive Show.

“Being featured so prominently and securing a place in Diveworldwide’s travel programme is a testament to the incredible diving opportunities our waters offer,” he added.

For his part the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that Gibraltar’s rich marine biodiversity, conservation efforts and fascinating wreck dives provide an ideal setting to attract UK divers searching for a convenient dive destination.

“The UK Dive Show was an excellent opportunity to highlight these unique offerings and strengthen Gibraltar’s reputation as a bespoke, top-tier dive destination,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Local News

Project to restore indigenous seagrass across Gibraltar’s seabed

Thu 6th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Garcia tells UK MPs ‘status quo not an option’ after Brexit

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New ADHD pathway offers guidance for parents

7th March 2025

Local News
Injured grey seal found at Naval Base

7th March 2025

Local News
Project to restore indigenous seagrass across Gibraltar’s seabed

6th March 2025

Local News
Special Olympics Squad depart Gibraltar enroute to the World Winter Games

6th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025