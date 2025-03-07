Gibraltar promotes diving getaways at UK Dive Show 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board and Dive Charters successfully showcased Gibraltar as a premier diving destination at the UK Dive Show, securing major exposure through Scuba Diver magazine and Diveworldwide’s travel programme, reinforcing its appeal to divers of all levels.

The UK Dive Show was held in Coventry at the beginning of the month.

“As the UK’s leading event for dive enthusiasts and industry professionals, the show provided an invaluable platform to engage with both consumers and business partners, enhancing Gibraltar’s position as a must-visit location for divers of all levels,” said a statement from the Government.

Gibraltar featured on the front cover of Scuba Diver magazine, which generated outstanding exposure and reinforced the destination’s appeal to the diving community.

In addition, Gibraltar is now officially included in the travel programme of Diveworldwide, a leading dive tour operator, making it even more accessible to diving enthusiasts looking for unique underwater experiences.

GTB CEO Kevin Bossino said the Board was thrilled with the positive response Gibraltar received at the UK Dive Show.

“Being featured so prominently and securing a place in Diveworldwide’s travel programme is a testament to the incredible diving opportunities our waters offer,” he added.

For his part the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that Gibraltar’s rich marine biodiversity, conservation efforts and fascinating wreck dives provide an ideal setting to attract UK divers searching for a convenient dive destination.

“The UK Dive Show was an excellent opportunity to highlight these unique offerings and strengthen Gibraltar’s reputation as a bespoke, top-tier dive destination,” he said.