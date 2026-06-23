Gibraltar ready to take on San Marino in FIBA tournament this evening

Led by head coach Stuart Felices, the Gibraltar men's senior squad takes to the court this evening for its opening match of the 2026 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

Gibraltar will face San Marino at the Tercentenary Sports Hall at 7.30pm, following the opening match of the tournament between Andorra and Malta.

The 2026 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries is the 20th edition of the competition and will be held in Gibraltar from June 23 to 28. Gibraltar is hosting Andorra, Malta and San Marino.

It has been 12 years since Gibraltar last hosted the event in 2014, having previously staged the championship in 1998. This marks the third time Gibraltar has welcomed the tournament.

Gibraltar's opening fixture against San Marino will be a repeat of the 2024 third-place play-off, which San Marino won by three points after a late surge.

The hosts will then face Malta on Wednesday before taking on defending champions Andorra on Thursday.

The semi-finals and finals will be played over the weekend, promising an exciting climax to the tournament for local basketball fans.

The stage has already been set at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, which has been transformed for the occasion. Two large video screens have been installed at either end of the court, while a newly laid playing surface featuring FIBA branding and markings gives the venue a top-class international feel.

Local fans can look forward to several days of high-level basketball as Gibraltar's young squad aims to usher in a new era for the sport on the Rock.

Felices has assembled a balanced squad blending youth and experience, with many of the younger players already boasting impressive credentials after progressing through Gibraltar's development pathway.