Gibraltar records two weeks without Covid cases in hospital or ERS

Gibraltar has recorded two weeks with no hospitalised cases of Covid-19.

The news comes against the backdrop of a major vaccine rollout programme that has so far seen 60,907 jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administered.

A total of 32,293 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 28,614 of those have had both their jabs.

The last Covid-19 cases in St Bernard’s Hospital or the Elderly Residential Services were recorded on March 21 and March 2 respectively.

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is a great relief to be able to announce this news.”

“The measures and precautions we have implemented are working, and we must remember the dedication of our GHA staff to achieve this.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo added: “I am very pleased to say we are now at the two week point with no cases in ERS and St Bernard’s Hospital.”

“Our successful vaccine programme is allowing us to resume a more normal way of life which we should be thankful for, especially during this time of Easter, as families begin to reunite after a very difficult year.”

On Sunday, there were no new active cases recorded.

There were seven active cases on the Rock, one of which was a visitor, and a further 42 people were in self isolation.

To date since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has registered 4,275 cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths.