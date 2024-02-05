Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar records warmest January ever

By Gabriella Peralta
5th February 2024

Rising global temperatures have seen Gibraltar record the warmest January ever last month, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed. The January data continues the trend of warming temperatures, after the Met Office found 2023 was the hottest year on record, with 2022 also holding the record before it was broken. “January in Gibraltar has seen...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Former bank employee tells court her ‘world came crashing down’ on learning of alleged £2m shortfall

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

5th February 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Nicky and Mari Celecia: The original GBC couple

3rd February 2024

Local News
Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

2nd February 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Digitalising Gibraltar’s future

2nd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024