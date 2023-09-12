Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar Red Cross appeal for Moroccan earthquake victims

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

The Gibraltar Red Cross have launched an appeal following the tragic earthquake in Morocco on Friday, September 8.

The earthquake’s epicentre was the Atlas Mountains to the south west of Marrakech.

“The Society’s condolences and sympathies go out to the families of the many lost and to those injured directly or indirectly, and to all those in our local community, in particular our Moroccan friends, who may have been impacted through family or friends,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Red Cross.

They are asking for donations from individuals and businesses which will be used to assist those impacted by the Moroccan tragedy at the Convent where the Red Cross office is accessed via the rear entrance from 10am-1pm Monday to Friday. Or by cheque and posted to Red Cross, The Convent, Gibraltar. Donations can also be made via bank transfer to an account at Gibraltar International Bank. The details are:
ACCOUNT NAME- GIBRALTAR RED CROSS (Disaster Relief Fund)
ACCOUNT NUMBER – 01569002
SORT CODE – 60-83-14
IBAN – GI62 GIBK 0000 0015 6900 002
BIC - GIBKGIGI

Bank transfers should be labelled "Moroccan appeal" or this should be written on the reverse side of any cheque.

