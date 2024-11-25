Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Red Cross raised over £300,000 for international relief efforts last year

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2024

The Gibraltar Red Cross raised over £300,000 to help fund responses to international disasters, the local branch said ahead of its annual general meeting this week.

The meeting will take place at The Convent on Tuesday November 26, hosted by Lady Bathurst, President of the Gibraltar Branch of the British Red Cross.

“At the meeting the previous year’s audited accounts are made available to members,” said Treasurer Edgar Lavarello.

“From these accounts it can be seen that £304,567 was raised in 2023 through Gibraltar Red Cross for international disasters; a record beating all previous years.”

Lois Soiza, the Red Cross Welfare Officer in Gibraltar, said: “If you are not a member and would be interested in becoming one you are most welcome to join us from 18.30 for a 19.00 start on Tuesday, and should bring along some form of identification.”

“Membership costs only £10 for this year plus a donation if one wishes.”

“There will be brief talks on the branches activities over the past twelve months from our Chairperson and Treasurer, followed by drinks and tapas with a raffle of super prizes all generously donated by local businesses and individuals.”

“The objective of the event is to raise monies in support of Red Cross activities for the local community” said Tim Bristow, the branch Chairperson.

“The Red Cross is a key player in the local community providing mobility aids without hire charges and only asking for affordable donations.”

“This includes various types of wheelchairs, strollers, zimmer frames and a range of bathroom aids amongst other equipment, that are vitally important to those experiencing mobility difficulties on a permanent or temporary basis.”

“Every year we supply hundreds of items of such mobility aids, and the demand seems to go up year on year.”

“In addition we provide transportation in a Red Cross vehicle - under the guidance of Gibraltar Health Authority specialists - for some individuals with impaired mobility attending physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions at the hospital and who without Red Cross assistance would have difficulties getting there.”

“Other local initiatives include giving several hundred Christmas presents to those in hospital, elderly care and other residential care facilities.”

