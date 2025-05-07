Gibraltar Red Cross to mark 80 years since VE Day with annual Flag Day fundraiser

Gibraltar Red Cross will hold its annual Flag Day on May 9, joining Red Cross and Red Crescent societies around the world in a global day of fundraising and solidarity.

This year’s event will coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Gibraltar Red Cross President, Lady Bathurst, said: “This year’s Flag Day holds special significance, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day). This is a day to remember the sacrifices of the past while supporting the vital humanitarian work carried out by Red Cross and Red Crescent societies today.”

Flag Day organiser Lynda Alacantra said volunteers would be collecting donations throughout Gibraltar for most of the day. “Card as well as cash payments can be made thanks to Gibtelecom facilitating remote internet access. All funds raised will go directly to support local Red Cross services,” she said.

Welfare Officer Lois Soiza explained that funds raised help provide local assistance to vulnerable individuals and those with mobility issues. “The monies raised go towards providing local assistance to the vulnerable and others with mobility issues, through the provision of various equipment such as wheelchairs, strollers and bathroom aides,” she said.

“In addition, transportation in a Red Cross vehicle is provided for individuals with mobility restrictions needing help to attend certain occupational and physiotherapy sessions at the hospital.”

Chair of Gibraltar Red Cross, Tim Bristow, said: “The Red Cross has proudly served Gibraltar for the many decades since VE Day, providing thousands of items of mobility equipment without hire charges, amongst undertaking other local community health initiatives.”

“As we remember VE Day and the enduring legacy of resilience and compassion, we ask the public to stand with Red Cross to ensure those values continue to guide our work today. Your donations, large or small, will help the Red Cross to continue to make a meaningful difference right here in Gibraltar.”

In addition to local services, Gibraltar Red Cross raises funds for international humanitarian crises, with nearly half a million pounds donated locally over the last two to three years.