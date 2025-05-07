Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Red Cross to mark 80 years since VE Day with annual Flag Day fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2025

Gibraltar Red Cross will hold its annual Flag Day on May 9, joining Red Cross and Red Crescent societies around the world in a global day of fundraising and solidarity.

This year’s event will coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Gibraltar Red Cross President, Lady Bathurst, said: “This year’s Flag Day holds special significance, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day). This is a day to remember the sacrifices of the past while supporting the vital humanitarian work carried out by Red Cross and Red Crescent societies today.”

Flag Day organiser Lynda Alacantra said volunteers would be collecting donations throughout Gibraltar for most of the day. “Card as well as cash payments can be made thanks to Gibtelecom facilitating remote internet access. All funds raised will go directly to support local Red Cross services,” she said.

Welfare Officer Lois Soiza explained that funds raised help provide local assistance to vulnerable individuals and those with mobility issues. “The monies raised go towards providing local assistance to the vulnerable and others with mobility issues, through the provision of various equipment such as wheelchairs, strollers and bathroom aides,” she said.

“In addition, transportation in a Red Cross vehicle is provided for individuals with mobility restrictions needing help to attend certain occupational and physiotherapy sessions at the hospital.”

Chair of Gibraltar Red Cross, Tim Bristow, said: “The Red Cross has proudly served Gibraltar for the many decades since VE Day, providing thousands of items of mobility equipment without hire charges, amongst undertaking other local community health initiatives.”

“As we remember VE Day and the enduring legacy of resilience and compassion, we ask the public to stand with Red Cross to ensure those values continue to guide our work today. Your donations, large or small, will help the Red Cross to continue to make a meaningful difference right here in Gibraltar.”

In addition to local services, Gibraltar Red Cross raises funds for international humanitarian crises, with nearly half a million pounds donated locally over the last two to three years.

Most Read

Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Tue 6th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Peninsula partners with University of Gibraltar to boost maritime fuel training

7th May 2025

Local News
GFRS adds first electric vehicles to fleet

7th May 2025

Local News
Improvement to GP appointment availability at Primary Care Centre

7th May 2025

Local News
Memorials honouring significant historical figures to be installed across Gibraltar

7th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025