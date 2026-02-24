Gibraltar represented at first Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities forum

The Gibraltar branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was represented at the inaugural British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) forum by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

The forum was held at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on February 20 and brought together parliamentarians committed to advancing disability inclusion in the region.

The event provided a platform for open and constructive dialogue, with delegates exchanging experiences and examining the practical and cultural barriers still faced by persons with disabilities. A primary focus of the discussions was how to support and encourage more persons with disabilities to stand for election, so that parliaments more accurately reflect the societies they serve.

The programme featured contributions by parliamentarians and invited speakers on selected themes, followed by interactive workshops in which delegates were encouraged to share best practice with the aim of increasing collaboration and fostering meaningful participation.

Mr Santos has recently joined the BIMR CPwD Steering Group as Minister with responsibility for Supported needs, further strengthening Gibraltar’s network in advancing inclusion and advocacy within parliamentary democracy.

The forum was hosted by Jeremy Balfour, BIMR Champion of the CPwD Network.