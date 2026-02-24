Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar represented at first Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities forum

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2026

The Gibraltar branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was represented at the inaugural British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) forum by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

The forum was held at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on February 20 and brought together parliamentarians committed to advancing disability inclusion in the region.

The event provided a platform for open and constructive dialogue, with delegates exchanging experiences and examining the practical and cultural barriers still faced by persons with disabilities. A primary focus of the discussions was how to support and encourage more persons with disabilities to stand for election, so that parliaments more accurately reflect the societies they serve.

The programme featured contributions by parliamentarians and invited speakers on selected themes, followed by interactive workshops in which delegates were encouraged to share best practice with the aim of increasing collaboration and fostering meaningful participation.

Mr Santos has recently joined the BIMR CPwD Steering Group as Minister with responsibility for Supported needs, further strengthening Gibraltar’s network in advancing inclusion and advocacy within parliamentary democracy.

The forum was hosted by Jeremy Balfour, BIMR Champion of the CPwD Network.

Most Read

Local News

Govt completes work to open up ultimate beneficial ownership register 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Treaty text to be published this week

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Brexit

Businesses warn of ‘frustration, worry and anger’ as treaty deadline approaches 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Magistrate entitled to exclude blood test evidence despite cocaine reading, Supreme Court rules

Thu 19th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM will make treaty statement in Parliament when text is published

24th February 2026

Local News
Tense exchanges in Parliament over 15-year residency in new housing allocation rules

24th February 2026

Local News
Works on Bridge House starting soon after ‘hiccups’, says Minister for Housing

24th February 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Defence Police marine officers rescue pet dog

24th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026