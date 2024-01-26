Gibraltar Rowers come away with impressive results from Andalucian Championships

Rowers from the Royal Calpe Rowing Club participated in the Andalucian Rowing Championships as a guest team coming away with some impressive results.

With three first place finishes in competitions and a handful of top three finishes the Gibraltarian rowers some strong competition against some of the best rowers in the region.

Although the Gibraltar club was not considered part of the overall regatta their achievements saw their names among the top listed with records broken on the day.