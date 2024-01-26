Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Rowers come away with impressive results from Andalucian Championships

prodain.com

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

Rowers from the Royal Calpe Rowing Club participated in the Andalucian Rowing Championships as a guest team coming away with some impressive results.
With three first place finishes in competitions and a handful of top three finishes the Gibraltarian rowers some strong competition against some of the best rowers in the region.
Although the Gibraltar club was not considered part of the overall regatta their achievements saw their names among the top listed with records broken on the day.

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

prodain.com

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Local News

Supreme Court hears claims police ‘acted unlawfully’ in property search

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘very close, as ever’, further rounds likely on ‘final, crucial’ details - CM

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Postigo Wins Thriller

26th January 2024

Sports
XIV Interclubs Championship of the Strait

26th January 2024

Sports
Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team to face Scotland

26th January 2024

Sports
Army Judo Competition Medals

26th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024