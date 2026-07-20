Gibraltar rowers in busy weekend at British Rowing Club Championship

Gibraltar rowing had some of its junior crews competing at the British Rowing Club Championships, which took place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20, at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.

Crews from Calpe Rowing Club and Mediterranean Rowing Club competed against some of Britain's leading clubs, with Calpe enjoying the strongest performances of the weekend by reaching several finals.

Calpe's standout result came in the Women's Junior 18 Pair, where the crew progressed through the time trial and semi-final to reach the A Final, eventually finishing sixth in the championship race. The pair had qualified after placing second in their semi-final, behind Tideway Scullers and ahead of Hexham/Warrington.

The club also reached the D Final of the Open Club Single Sculls, winning the race in a time of 7:37.21, while in the Women's Club Single Sculls they finished fourth in the E Final, just over half a second behind third place.

Another Calpe crew showed promise in the Women's Junior 18 Coxless Four, recovering from seventh place in the time trial to win the repechage and secure a place in the A Final. They also qualified for the semi-finals in both the Open Club Double Sculls and Women's Club Pair after placing inside the top 12 in their respective time trials, although both crews narrowly missed out on reaching the A Finals.

Mediterranean Rowing Club was represented in the Open Junior 18 Single Sculls, with its rower placing 71st in the time trial. Calpe also competed in the same event, finishing 37th, with both crews ending their campaigns at the time trial stage.

Against a strong field drawn from clubs and schools across Britain, Calpe's multiple appearances in finals once again highlighted a competitive showing for Gibraltar rowing, with the Women's Junior 18 Pair's A Final appearance standing out as the best result of the championships.

The British Rowing Club Championships is among one of the key dates in Gibraltar rowing with crews preparing throughout the year with several past successes which have seen rowers continue into senior level of the sport. Among them the recent success which has seen individuals selected for some the Great Britain sides.

FINALS

Friday 14:55 55 O Club 1x Final D (Race)

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 217 CAL Calpe RC 3 07:37.21

2 227 FSC Furnivall (A) 4 07:37.76

3 221 WRC Wallingford RC 5 07:45.58

4 241 WBS Windsor Boys' Sch 6 07:48.50

5 242 BED Bedford RC 2 08:04.59

6 232 CSN Sunderland (C) 1 08:15.07

Friday 15:05 57 W Club 1x Final E (Race)

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 271 CDM Cardiff Met Univ 2 08:47.78

2 268 NCR Notts CRA (B) 3 08:53.23

3 274 NCR Notts CRA (A) 4 09:00.19

4 278 CAL Calpe RC 5 09:00.70

5 262 LEE Leeds RC (B) 6 09:04.88

6 280 DUU Dundee Univ BC (A) 1 09:06.69

Friday 17:35 87 W J18 2- Final A (Race)

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 349 KCH King's Sch Chester 3 07:53.90

2 345 TSS Tideway Scullers 4 07:57.53

3 346 ASR Aberdeen Schs RA/ St Andrew BC (C) 2 07:58.19

4 354 WTN Hexham/ Warrington 6 08:01.55

5 360 CAM City of Cambridge 1 08:07.19

6 356 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:18.38

Semi-Finals

Friday 12:50 30 W J18 2- SemiFinal AB2 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 345 TSS Tideway Scullers 3 08:11.85

2 356 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:14.06

3 354 WTN Hexham/ Warrington 4 08:16.57

4 347 ASR Aberdeen Schs RA (A) 2 08:23.02

5 350 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 6 08:36.02

6 355 WEY Weybridge RC 1 08:41.31

Sunday 12:40 336 O Club 2x SemiFinal AB1 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 216 STK Trentham BC 3 07:00.24

2 219 CSN Sunderland 5 07:01.12

3 222 NRC Nottingham (B) 4 07:01.94

4 223 RCH Royal Chester 2 07:02.30

5 221 CAL Calpe RC 1 07:13.43

6 228 NOR Norwich 6 07:47.29

Sunday 13:00 340 W Club 2- SemiFinal AB1 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 281 NRC Nottingham 3 07:58.08

2 286 YRK York City (A) 2 08:09.52

3 292 MIL Millfield Sch 4 08:13.79

4 288 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:28.34

5 294 TRT Trent 1 09:07.13

6 293 CCS Claires Court Sch 6 09:11.40

Repachages

Saturday 13:45 143 W J18 4- Repechage (Race) 1st 2 to Final A; Remainder to Final B

Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time

1 316 CAL Calpe RC 2 07:41.49

2 308 NUN Nott'm & Union 3 07:42.93

3 310 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 4 07:58.84

4 317 SCP Strathclyde Park RC 1 09:08.48

5 312 QEH Queen Elizabeth HS 5 09:44.75

Time Trials

Friday 08:00 1 O J18 1x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Next 24 to Minor Finals; Rest Eliminated

37 59 CAL Calpe RC 05:47.7

71 90 MDT Mediterranean RC 06:10.4

Friday 09:34 5 W Club 1x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Next 24 to Minor Finals; Rest Eliminated

28 278 CAL Calpe RC 06:43.8

Friday 10:18 9 W J18 2- Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Final C

7 356 CAL Calpe RC 06:08.8

Saturday 10:10 111 W J18 4- Time Trial (Race) 1st 2 to Final A; Remainder to Reps

Posn Num Crew Club Time

1 314 CCS Claires Court Sch 05:31.8

2 309 LAM/ TYU Lambton/ Tyne United 05:35.5

3 308 NUN Nott'm & Union 05:39.0

4 307 GGA Glasgow Academy RC 05:39.1

5 311 WRC Wallingford RC 05:42.3

6 310 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 05:46.0

7 316 CAL Calpe RC 05:47.0

8 315 WEY Weybridge RC 05:50.1

9 313 HEX Hexham 06:03.0

10 312 QEH Queen Elizabeth HS 06:13.8

11 317 SCP Strathclyde Park RC 06:19.8

Sunday 09:32 308 O Club 2x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Minor Finals

9 221 CAL Calpe RC 05:21.0

Sunday 10:04 313 W Club 2- Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Final C

8 288 CAL Calpe RC 06:15.6