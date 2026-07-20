Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar rowers in busy weekend at British Rowing Club Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
20th July 2026

Gibraltar rowing had some of its junior crews competing at the British Rowing Club Championships, which took place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20, at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.
Crews from Calpe Rowing Club and Mediterranean Rowing Club competed against some of Britain's leading clubs, with Calpe enjoying the strongest performances of the weekend by reaching several finals.
Calpe's standout result came in the Women's Junior 18 Pair, where the crew progressed through the time trial and semi-final to reach the A Final, eventually finishing sixth in the championship race. The pair had qualified after placing second in their semi-final, behind Tideway Scullers and ahead of Hexham/Warrington.
The club also reached the D Final of the Open Club Single Sculls, winning the race in a time of 7:37.21, while in the Women's Club Single Sculls they finished fourth in the E Final, just over half a second behind third place.
Another Calpe crew showed promise in the Women's Junior 18 Coxless Four, recovering from seventh place in the time trial to win the repechage and secure a place in the A Final. They also qualified for the semi-finals in both the Open Club Double Sculls and Women's Club Pair after placing inside the top 12 in their respective time trials, although both crews narrowly missed out on reaching the A Finals.
Mediterranean Rowing Club was represented in the Open Junior 18 Single Sculls, with its rower placing 71st in the time trial. Calpe also competed in the same event, finishing 37th, with both crews ending their campaigns at the time trial stage.
Against a strong field drawn from clubs and schools across Britain, Calpe's multiple appearances in finals once again highlighted a competitive showing for Gibraltar rowing, with the Women's Junior 18 Pair's A Final appearance standing out as the best result of the championships.
The British Rowing Club Championships is among one of the key dates in Gibraltar rowing with crews preparing throughout the year with several past successes which have seen rowers continue into senior level of the sport. Among them the recent success which has seen individuals selected for some the Great Britain sides.

FINALS

Friday 14:55 55 O Club 1x Final D (Race)
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 217 CAL Calpe RC 3 07:37.21
2 227 FSC Furnivall (A) 4 07:37.76
3 221 WRC Wallingford RC 5 07:45.58
4 241 WBS Windsor Boys' Sch 6 07:48.50
5 242 BED Bedford RC 2 08:04.59
6 232 CSN Sunderland (C) 1 08:15.07

Friday 15:05 57 W Club 1x Final E (Race)
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 271 CDM Cardiff Met Univ 2 08:47.78
2 268 NCR Notts CRA (B) 3 08:53.23
3 274 NCR Notts CRA (A) 4 09:00.19
4 278 CAL Calpe RC 5 09:00.70
5 262 LEE Leeds RC (B) 6 09:04.88
6 280 DUU Dundee Univ BC (A) 1 09:06.69

Friday 17:35 87 W J18 2- Final A (Race)
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 349 KCH King's Sch Chester 3 07:53.90
2 345 TSS Tideway Scullers 4 07:57.53
3 346 ASR Aberdeen Schs RA/ St Andrew BC (C) 2 07:58.19
4 354 WTN Hexham/ Warrington 6 08:01.55
5 360 CAM City of Cambridge 1 08:07.19
6 356 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:18.38

Semi-Finals

Friday 12:50 30 W J18 2- SemiFinal AB2 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 345 TSS Tideway Scullers 3 08:11.85
2 356 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:14.06
3 354 WTN Hexham/ Warrington 4 08:16.57
4 347 ASR Aberdeen Schs RA (A) 2 08:23.02
5 350 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 6 08:36.02
6 355 WEY Weybridge RC 1 08:41.31

Sunday 12:40 336 O Club 2x SemiFinal AB1 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 216 STK Trentham BC 3 07:00.24
2 219 CSN Sunderland 5 07:01.12
3 222 NRC Nottingham (B) 4 07:01.94
4 223 RCH Royal Chester 2 07:02.30
5 221 CAL Calpe RC 1 07:13.43
6 228 NOR Norwich 6 07:47.29

Sunday 13:00 340 W Club 2- SemiFinal AB1 (Race) 1st 3 to Final A; Remainder to Final B
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 281 NRC Nottingham 3 07:58.08
2 286 YRK York City (A) 2 08:09.52
3 292 MIL Millfield Sch 4 08:13.79
4 288 CAL Calpe RC 5 08:28.34
5 294 TRT Trent 1 09:07.13
6 293 CCS Claires Court Sch 6 09:11.40

Repachages

Saturday 13:45 143 W J18 4- Repechage (Race) 1st 2 to Final A; Remainder to Final B
Posn Num Crew Club Lane Time
1 316 CAL Calpe RC 2 07:41.49
2 308 NUN Nott'm & Union 3 07:42.93
3 310 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 4 07:58.84
4 317 SCP Strathclyde Park RC 1 09:08.48
5 312 QEH Queen Elizabeth HS 5 09:44.75

Time Trials
Friday 08:00 1 O J18 1x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Next 24 to Minor Finals; Rest Eliminated
37 59 CAL Calpe RC 05:47.7
71 90 MDT Mediterranean RC 06:10.4

Friday 09:34 5 W Club 1x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Next 24 to Minor Finals; Rest Eliminated
28 278 CAL Calpe RC 06:43.8

Friday 10:18 9 W J18 2- Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Final C
7 356 CAL Calpe RC 06:08.8

Saturday 10:10 111 W J18 4- Time Trial (Race) 1st 2 to Final A; Remainder to Reps
Posn Num Crew Club Time
1 314 CCS Claires Court Sch 05:31.8
2 309 LAM/ TYU Lambton/ Tyne United 05:35.5
3 308 NUN Nott'm & Union 05:39.0
4 307 GGA Glasgow Academy RC 05:39.1
5 311 WRC Wallingford RC 05:42.3
6 310 GMS Gt Marlow Sch 05:46.0
7 316 CAL Calpe RC 05:47.0
8 315 WEY Weybridge RC 05:50.1
9 313 HEX Hexham 06:03.0
10 312 QEH Queen Elizabeth HS 06:13.8
11 317 SCP Strathclyde Park RC 06:19.8

Sunday 09:32 308 O Club 2x Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Minor Finals
9 221 CAL Calpe RC 05:21.0

Sunday 10:04 313 W Club 2- Time Trial (Race) 1st 12 to Semifinals AB; Remainder to Final C
8 288 CAL Calpe RC 06:15.6

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

History as crowds surge through border and last of old fence is torn down

Wed 15th Jul, 2026

Local News

New European air routes targeted as Gibraltar prepares for post-treaty tourism growth

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Brexit

Treaty to be signed today in Brussels, with border immigration controls lifted at midnight tonight

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team Gibraltar ready to compete in Glasgow 2026

20th July 2026

Sports
The World’s Best Are Gathering: Global Sporting Stars Set To Battle For 215 Golds At Glasgow 2026

20th July 2026

Sports
Federation teams up with GSLA to introduce young people to fishing

17th July 2026

Sports
Argentina face disciplinary action over Falkland Islands banner

16th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026