Federation teams up with GSLA to introduce young people to fishing

The Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers (GFSA) is working with the GSLA Summer Sports Programme to introduce more young people to fishing through a series of educational seminars and a youth competition.

The initiative comes in response to growing interest in the sport among youngsters and aims to teach the basics of fishing, marine conservation and responsible angling before giving participants the opportunity to put their new skills into practice.

Three introductory seminars, led by experienced Federation anglers, will take place on Tuesday, July 21, Tuesday, July 28 and Tuesday, August 4 between 10am and 11am at the Lecture Room on the first floor of the Boathouse, Victoria Stadium Complex.

The sessions form part of the GFSA's education programme and are open to any young person interested in learning the fundamentals of fishing. Parents are also being encouraged to attend alongside their children so they can gain the knowledge and confidence to support them when fishing together.

No registration is required, with participants simply asked to arrive by 9.45am on each seminar day. Those attending all three sessions will receive a certificate of attendance.

The opening seminar, on Tuesday, July 21, will focus on identifying local fish species and minimum legal landing sizes, as well as marine regulations, fishing licences and environmental awareness, highlighting responsible fishing practices and conservation.

A week later, on Tuesday, July 28, the second seminar will introduce participants to the different styles of fishing available in Gibraltar, including pier fishing, surf casting, spinning, jigging and boat fishing, while also explaining the equipment recommended for each discipline.

The final session, on Tuesday, August 4, will provide a more practical introduction, covering essential fishing knots, basic rigs and set-ups, bait selection and presentation techniques designed to improve anglers' chances of success.

The programme will culminate in the Annual GFSA Young People's Fishing Competition on Saturday, August 9 at Peter Isola Promenade.

Open to youngsters aged between seven and 14, the competition will run from 9am until noon, with participants asked to meet outside the Small Boats Marina offices at 8.30am. Competitors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other responsible adult and should bring their own rod, reel and bait.

For those who have attended the seminars, the competition will provide the opportunity to put into practice the skills they have learned over the previous three weeks.