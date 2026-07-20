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Mon 20th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Stella McCoomb helps Great Britain to historic European Championships bronze

By Stephen Ignacio
20th July 2026

Gibraltarian dressage rider Stella McCoomb was part of a historic achievement for Great Britain at the FEI European Championships, helping the Children on Horses team secure a first-ever team medal in the category.
According to a report published by British Dressage, McCoomb delivered one of the standout performances during the team competition, partnering Dos Alamos to an impressive score of 73.734%.
The Gibraltar rider, who was selected to represent Great Britain at junior level, produced a confident and accurate test which saw her finish 11th in the individual standings.
McCoomb’s performance was rewarded with strong marks from the judges, including an 80% score for her riding performance, while her technical mark stood at 67.467%.
The British Dressage report highlighted McCoomb’s composure and confidence during her test, with the judges awarding her 8.2 for general impression, 8.0 for both her seat and precision, and 7.8 for effectiveness of aids.
Reflecting on her performance, McCoomb described the experience as an emotional one, saying the test had felt “amazing” and that she and Dos Alamos had done everything they could. She identified the extended trot as a particular highlight, describing the moment as feeling like they were “flying”.
The result formed part of a landmark performance for Great Britain, with the team securing bronze in the Children on Horses competition — the country’s first-ever medal in that European Championships category.
McCoomb was joined in the medal-winning squad by Isabelle Stuart, Sebastian Houlston and Amelia Dovey, with the British team finishing behind gold medallists the Netherlands and silver medallists Germany.
For Gibraltar, the achievement represents another significant international milestone for one of its emerging sporting talents in the sport. McCoomb’s selection for Great Britain and her contribution to a European Championships medal-winning team highlights the growing development at junior level of Gibraltar riders on the international stage.
Stella among one of a handful of Gibraltar riders performing successfully in equestrian events in both Spain and Great Britain even though there is no formal association for the sports in Gibraltar.

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