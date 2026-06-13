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Sat 13th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Rugby win their first ever Rugby Europe competitive match

By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2026

Gibraltar Rugby made an impressive debut in the Rugby Europe Conference 2 this Saturday against San Marino, recording their first victory in their very first official international competitive match.

Gibraltar took the lead after four minutes with a powerful run down the flank from inside their own half. A well-timed final pass, delivered just metres from the touchline as defenders gave chase, sliced open the San Marino defence and allowed Gibraltar to take a 5-0 lead.

San Marino levelled early in the second half, setting up a tense finale. Gibraltar eventually found a way through for a decisive try in what was a highly combative match. Despite being debutants and competing for the first time in an official Rugby Europe competition, Gibraltar produced a very positive performance and could have added further points to their tally.

Gibraltar celebrated their debut with a 10-5 victory over San Marino. They next face Montenegro.

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