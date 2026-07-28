Lincoln Red Imps held to scoreless draw by Swedish champions

Lincoln Red Imps 0-0 Mjällby

(agg Mjällby win 3-0)

The yellow shirts of Mjällby filled the eastern end of the south stand, with several hundred Swedish fans making the journey to Gibraltar hoping to celebrate their team's passage into the next round of the Champions League.

The Swedish side had convincingly beaten Lincoln Red Imps 3-0 in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie. This prompted Lincoln Red Imps head coach Juanjo Pavón to make several changes and field a more attack-minded side in an attempt to claw back the deficit rather than sit back and accept what looked an inevitable elimination.

Toledano conceded a needless free-kick on the edge of Lincoln's penalty area after just two minutes, handing the visitors an early opportunity.

The resulting effort crashed into Lincoln's defensive wall, serving as the visitors' first warning.

Moments later Toledano was at the other end, meeting a floated pass into the area, but Mjällby goalkeeper Wallinder reacted quickly to gather before the striker could get a touch.

The Swedish champions soon began to assert themselves, enjoying the majority of possession. Kike managed to win Lincoln a corner despite finding himself surrounded by four defenders with little room to manoeuvre.

The corner came to nothing, with the visitors packing their penalty area and making it difficult for Lincoln Red Imps to find a way through.

Although attempting to play a more offensive game, Lincoln Red Imps did not appear to possess the same confidence they had shown during the early stages of last season's European campaign.

With many changes, including a new head coach, Lincoln were undergoing a transitional period as they sought to strengthen their squad, while also having lost key players such as Tjay De Barr.

It was the visitors who registered the first shot on target after ten minutes, although it proved a comfortable catch for Santana.

A deep floated cross from Nano was well met at the far post, but although the effort was turned behind for a corner, the referee had already blown for a foul by Toledano on Pettersson.

Moments later Santana was called into action at the other end, pushing an effort behind for a corner before confidently collecting the resulting delivery as it curled dangerously into the six-yard box.

The match remained open, with Lincoln sending a free-kick harmlessly across the penalty area after 15 minutes. Neither side had complete control of the contest, although the visitors appeared more than content to protect the three-goal aggregate advantage they had earned in Sweden.

Two minutes later Toledano forced Wallinder into action again, his effort being turned behind for another corner.

Lincoln's high press was beginning to produce some positive moments, with Toni sending an effort over the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Pavón had opted to play with two strikers in Kike and Toledano, five across midfield and three at the back, with Lope regularly dropping between midfield and defence.

The system allowed Lincoln to press much higher up the pitch, although it also left them exposed defensively.

In the 23rd minute a quick Mjällby counter-attack highlighted that vulnerability, although Lincoln were fortunate that Bergström's effort lacked the power to seriously trouble Santana.

Álvarez was next to try his luck for Lincoln, but once again the effort failed to find the target.

The visitors then came within inches of extending their lead when a dangerous flick across goal almost found a teammate arriving at the far post, Bergström again heavily involved in the move.

With temperatures in the 30s, the pace slowed approaching the half-hour mark, although there was still no sign of a hydration break from the Greek officiating team.

The first yellow card of the evening went to Pettersson after bringing down Kike as the Lincoln forward looked to break down the flank. The visitors appeared happy to disrupt the rhythm of the match, slowing the tempo whenever possible while comfortably protecting their aggregate lead.

This allowed Lincoln more opportunities to push forward, although they continued to struggle to create any real danger.

Bergström again found space behind the Lincoln defence, with only a vital touch from Santana diverting the ball enough for his defenders to clear the danger.

Lincoln attempted to break quickly moments later, but Kike reacted too slowly, allowing the Mjällby defence to clear comfortably.

The gap between Lincoln's midfield and attack was beginning to grow, making it increasingly difficult for the home side to sustain pressure.

In the 38th minute Samuelsen became the second Mjällby player to be booked after stopping another promising Lincoln attack.

Lincoln continued searching for a breakthrough and won a corner in the 41st minute. However, a poor delivery eventually resulted in Toni conceding a foul and receiving a yellow card. Clearly frustrated with the outcome, Toni expressed his anger towards a teammate before quickly receiving a warning from the referee for his reaction.

The first half concluded without a hydration break despite temperatures remaining well into the 30s under the Gibraltar sun.

The teams went into the interval goalless, with Swedish World Cup squad member Stroud once again urging calm among his Mjällby teammates.

Lincoln Red Imps faced a strong start from the Swedish champions after the restart, with Santana making two early saves to keep the scores level.

At the other end Toledano again failed to find the target before Nano was shown a yellow card as Lincoln's frustration began to grow.

In the 53rd minute Toledano finally tested Wallinder, the goalkeeper making a solid block at his near post.

Only a minute later the striker was relieved to see the assistant referee's flag raised after missing what had looked a gilt-edged opportunity from close range.

By the hour mark the visitors were beginning to show signs of the heat, with several players requiring treatment for cramp. Even so, they continued to protect their aggregate lead comfortably, giving Lincoln very little encouragement. Their vocal travelling support behind the Lincoln goal ensured they remained the dominant presence inside the stadium, winning the battle in the stands just as convincingly as their side had on the pitch.

Mjällby made a triple substitution shortly afterwards, while Pavón also made changes for Lincoln Red Imps, replacing Kike with Idrissi in an attempt to add fresh pace in attack.

Jensen soon tested Santana at his near post, underlining that the Swedish side remained dangerous going forward. The same player was booked moments later after catching Mandi with his studs.

It was not until the 70th minute that Lincoln introduced their second home-grown player, with new signing Ethan Jolley entering the match. Jolley became the only Gibraltar-born player on the pitch, something that raised eyebrows among sections of the home support, with Lincoln once again fielding the minimum number of locally qualified players.

With 20 minutes remaining Mjällby looked to have already taken the sting out of the contest. Lincoln Red Imps struggled to create meaningful openings as the Swedish champions continued to dictate the tempo and expertly manage the game. The three-goal deficit from the first leg remained a mountain too high to climb against a disciplined and organised opponent executing their game plan with confidence.

Clara Pinto, another of Lincoln's summer signings, sent an effort over the crossbar in the 80th minute in one of the home side's few opportunities during the closing stages.

Mjällby comfortably maintained their clean sheet, denying Lincoln Red Imps a goal over the two legs as they secured their place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Lincoln now drop into the Europa League qualifiers, where they continue their bid to secure another season in the UEFA Conference League league stage.

Although eliminated once again in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Lincoln's progress earned valuable coefficient points for the Gibraltar Football League, helping Gibraltar maintain four European places next season.

Lincoln Red Imps also remain Gibraltar's most successful club in European competition and, with the elimination of the other domestic representatives, are once again the Rock's sole remaining club in European competition this season.