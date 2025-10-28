Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Scale Model Society holds Halloween competition

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2025

The Gibraltar Scale Model Society recently hosted a Halloween-themed competition, open to all, sponsored by SLP_MINIS, which saw a high standard of entries.

Each was scrutinised individually and independently by two judges, and scored on Application of the Theme, Build Complexity, and Painting Quality, with the winners being those with the highest cumulative scores.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed entries won vouchers for use at the Imperial News Agency Hobby Shop, and all participants were also issued with a certificate to commemorate their participation in the competition.

The society welcomes scale modellers of all disciplines, including vehicles, aircraft, dioramas, Warhammer, tabletop miniatures, etc. and host competitions, exhibitions and tabletop gaming sessions on a regular basis.

For more information about the Gibraltar Scale Model Society, please contact them via email at: gibscalemodelsociety@gmail.com or visit their premises, Unit 1A and B, Rodney House, Laguna Estate, during club hours (Wednesdays 5pm to 8pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 2pm).

