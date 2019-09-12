Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Gibraltar Scholars

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2019

Thirteen students received their Gibraltar Scholarships last Monday at an event in Bleak House which was attended by the scholars, their families, teachers, Minister for Education Dr John Cortes and members of the Department of Education.

This year one student was awarded a Distinction award for attaining a minimum of three A* grades at A-Level, whilst twelve students were awarded a Merit award for attaining a minimum of three A grades at A-Level in one sitting.

The scholars have attained top grades in Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English, Further Maths, Geography, History, Mathematics, Psychology, Physics, Religious Studies, Sociology and Spanish.

“The event is an opportunity to celebrate the successes of our nine Gibraltar Scholars. Despite the challenges of the reformed A-Levels, which have introduced greater academic rigour, our students have once again excelled academically,” said a statement from the Government.

“Their hard work, determination and perseverance will now see them take up places to read a range of degree courses at UK Universities, where they hope to continue their learning journey.”

“We would like to congratulate our scholars on their excellent achievements and thank them, their families and teachers involved for their continued support. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” the statement added.

