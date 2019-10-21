Gibraltar Sea Scouts biennial RN review

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts is the only Sea Scout Group outside the United Kingdom that is officially recognised by the Admiralty and in order to retain this RN Recognition, the Group need to undergo a biennial review by the Royal Navy.

This year’s review was carried out by POWTR Kris Vaughan of the Royal Navy.

The RN Recognition Review exists to ensure that the training and activity standards of RN Recognised Sea Scout Groups meet certain defined standards.

The format of the Review allows for flexibility within the year to suit the Group and it enables the Sea Scouts to demonstrate their achievements in a positive and fun way.

Due to the contaminated waters in the area of their Headquarters, the Scouts and Explorer Scouts were unable to show off their skills in activities such as sailing and canoeing but instead had to limit their programme to land based activities such as pioneering, map reading and rigging up a Pico sailing dinghy.

On completion of the Review POWTR Vaughan addressed the Group and presented awards to the Scouts.