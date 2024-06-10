Gibraltar Sea Scouts celebrates 110 Years of legacy and service
Gibraltar’s Sea Scouts leader Eliott Cohen has been involved in 60 of the 110 years the unit has been in existence. This year, the Gibraltar Sea Scouts celebrates its 110 year anniversary and Mr Cohen could not be more proud of such an achievement, especially as the unit is still going strong with members joining...
