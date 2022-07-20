Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Sea Scouts head back to ‘Field of Dreams’

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2022

A contingent from the Gibraltar Sea Scouts is attending the Blair Atholl Jamborette, Scottish Scouting's premier international event. 

The Jamborette brings together over 1,000 Explorer Scouts and Leaders from all over the world for a 10 day camp in a picturesque corner of highland Perthshire, known to all who attend as ‘The Field Of Dreams’.

Every two years since 1946 the tranquil grounds of Blair Castle have been transformed with participants from all over the world coming together to camp and share in fun, friendship, and a massive range of adventurous activities and challenges.

A group of scouts from Gibraltar attended the first Jamborette held in 1946. The contingent headed by W Santos comprised of A Canessa, P Wolstencroft, J Chincotta, L Peralta and E Canessa.

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts have been attending every Jamborette since 1972 and this year a contingent of 24 Explorer Scouts and Leaders from the Group have now joined the camp.

They flew over to London on Sunday 17th July from where they boarded a connecting flight to Edinburgh. 

The contingent stayed in Edinburgh for a couple of days before joining the Jamborette on Tuesday.

