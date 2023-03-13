Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band collaborate with Andre Rieu

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band were guests of the world-renowned Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu last Friday in Malaga.

Halfway through the show, the pipes and drums marched into the arena, surprising and delighting the spectators, of which there were over 10,000.

Joining the professional 60 piece Johann Strauss orchestra on stage, Gibraltar's pipe band performed Highland Cathedral before marching off, later to return for an encore performance of Amazing Grace.

"I'm incredibly proud of, and thankful to, my pipers and drummers and the dedication they have given to what is undoubtedly our highest profile engagement to date,” said Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani.

“It has not been easy giving up more of their free time during the week and even the weekend to rehearse for this, but it was all worth it for this exhilarating experience.”

“Despite only having one rehearsal with Andre, it all went smoothly. Indeed, so impressed was he that an invitation was extended to join him for his other stops in Barcelona and Madrid.”

After the show, Mr El-Yabani presented Mr Rieu with a Gibraltar Sea Scouts shield to remember them by.

“The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band would like to thank the Gibraltarians who took the time to come to the show and support the band, as well as those who have taken the time to send us messages,” a statement from the band added.