Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band collaborate with Andre Rieu

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2023

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band were guests of the world-renowned Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu last Friday in Malaga.

Halfway through the show, the pipes and drums marched into the arena, surprising and delighting the spectators, of which there were over 10,000.

Joining the professional 60 piece Johann Strauss orchestra on stage, Gibraltar's pipe band performed Highland Cathedral before marching off, later to return for an encore performance of Amazing Grace.

"I'm incredibly proud of, and thankful to, my pipers and drummers and the dedication they have given to what is undoubtedly our highest profile engagement to date,” said Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani.

“It has not been easy giving up more of their free time during the week and even the weekend to rehearse for this, but it was all worth it for this exhilarating experience.”

“Despite only having one rehearsal with Andre, it all went smoothly. Indeed, so impressed was he that an invitation was extended to join him for his other stops in Barcelona and Madrid.”

After the show, Mr El-Yabani presented Mr Rieu with a Gibraltar Sea Scouts shield to remember them by.

“The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band would like to thank the Gibraltarians who took the time to come to the show and support the band, as well as those who have taken the time to send us messages,” a statement from the band added.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local lawyers unite to drive EmbraceEquity CTAs

13th March 2023

Local News
Gruelling challenge to raise funds for Cancer Relief

13th March 2023

Local News
Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

13th March 2023

Local News
Panel discussion ‘Embraces Equity’ for International Women’s Day

11th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023