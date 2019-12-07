Gibraltar semi-finalists at the 2019 world show dance championships

The Gibraltar National Dance Team (GNDO) has returned to the Rock after representing Gibraltar at the World Showdance Championships.

The event was staged at the Sachsen Arena, in Riesa, Germany, with over 1855 dancers travelling from all over the world to join in this spectacular event organised by the International Dance Organisation (IDO).

Accompanying the team as Team Captain for this event was GNDO President, Wendy Garro.

Team Gibraltar competed in six different sections, and qualified for five semi-finals throughout the competition.

In the Junior Solo Female section, 48 dancers took part with Gibraltar been represented by Chenille Soiza Brown, who placed 31st. 1st place went to Slovenia, 2nd place to Serbia and 3rd place to Slovak Republic.

In the Adult Solo Female section, Gibraltar was represented by Megan Rodriguez and Eva Collinson. Out of the 38 entries, both dancers qualified for the semi final, with Eva placing 17th, and Megan placing 12th. 1st and 3rd place went to Slovenia, and 2nd place went to Russia.

In the Adult Duo Female section, Gibraltar was represented by Chenille Soiza Brown and Megan Rodriguez. The duet reached the semi final and ranked in 14th place out of the 24 duets. 1st place went to Slovenia, 2nd place to Czech Republic and 3rd place to Germany.

In the Adult Duo Mixed section, Gibraltar was represented by Eva Collinson and Duncan Grech. Out of the 20 entries, the duet managed to qualify for the semi-finals in the top 12, finishing in an outstanding 10th place. 1st place went to Norway, 2nd place to Slovenia and 3rd place to Russia.

The Gibraltar National Dance Team also performed in the Adult Group section. Out of the 26 entries the team qualified for the semifinal, and finished in 11th place. 1st place was awarded to Slovenia, 2nd and 3rd place went to Russia.

The official choreographers for this project were Gerald Rodriguez, Jade Federico, and Sabrina Abudharham.

‘I take this opportunity to thank Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, all the sponsors, the Cultural Grants Committee and the donations through our fundraising programme from the public for making our participation a reality,” said GNDO President Wendy Garro.

“In Riesa, our dancers faced tough opposition, with many countries providing a very high level of technique and incredible high standards of Show Dance. What these results do, is reinforce the high standards in the IDO, where Gibraltar competes against some of the best dancers from around the globe.”

“The GNDO is delighted with the remarkable performances from the Gibraltar contingent and would like to thank the dancers and choreographers for being such great ambassadors for the Rock.”

For the full results please visit: www.ido-dance.com

Overall Results

Junior Solo Female – 48 entries

Chenille Soiza Brown 31st place – 1st Round

Adult Solo Female – 38 entries

Eva Collinson 17th place – Semi Final

Megan Rodriguez 12th place - Semi Final

Adult Duo Female - 24 entries

Megan Rodriguez and Chenille Soiza Brown 14th place - Semi Final

Adult Duo Mixed – 20 entries

Eva Collinson & Duncan Grech 10th - Semi Final

Adult Group – 26 entries

Gibraltar National Dance Team 11th place – Semi Final