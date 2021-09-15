Gibraltar set for first normal cruise visit since start of pandemic
The Marella Explorer will be arriving in the port of Gibraltar today, the first cruise liner to allow passengers to disembark and explore the Rock at their own free will since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past few weeks, Gibraltar has welcomed cruise ships but passengers have only been able to disembark...
