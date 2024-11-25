Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar showcases sustainable tourism efforts at Travel Weekly Sustainability Summit in London

Travel Weekly Sustainability Summit. Google London. Central St Giles. 21st November 2024. Photography by Steve Dunlop www.stevedunlop.com

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2024

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, was in London to attend the annual Travel Weekly Sustainability Summit hosted by Google, which took place against the backdrop of Cop 29.

Speaking on a panel of heads which included the National Greek Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Spanish Tourist Board, Mr Santos contributed to the overarching discussion around sustainability in destinations, highlighting case studies of infrastructure development and forward planning in Gibraltar.

Other sessions were held around sustainable operations in air services and cruises, led by easyJet Holidays and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), supporting the environment and communicating sustainable practice around tourism.

Mr Santos was joined at the event by the Ministry of Environment’s Principal Secretary Dr Liesl Mesilio and the GTB’s UK Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio.

“Sustainable practice is at the heart of all future planning. It is vital that Gibraltar takes the opportunity at this time to talk about the commitment and progress it is making in these areas,” said Mr Santos.

“The industry is looking forward and aligning itself with committed destination partners.”

