Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar showcases tourism and culture at London’s World Travel Market

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2024

The Gibraltar Tourist Board, led by Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, showcased Gibraltar's tourism, culture, and heritage at the 44th edition of the World Travel Market in London, engaging with major industry players to promote the destination and strengthen connections beneficial to its tourism industry.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) hosted a stand to gain exposure and continue to promote Gibraltar’s tourism, culture and heritage to an estimated 40,000 visitors from the travel industry as well as the 250,000 members of the WTM’s online community.

Accompanied by GTB’s CEO Kevin Bossino and Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio, Mr Santos attended various high-level meetings with industry recognised names, including easyJet and British Airways, said a statement from the Government.

Marketed as ‘the world’s most influential travel and tourism event’, Gibraltar took the opportunity to showcase our product to top industry representatives and senior buyers with purchasing responsibility.

“Our annual participation at the World Travel Market event in London is an integral part of our marketing strategy. It is important for Gibraltar to exhibit at these types of events and show what we have to offer the world – a first-class destination,” said Mr Santos.

“Our unique tourist sites, made only more enticing by our heritage, culture, lifestyle and the warmth of our people, makes Gibraltar a very desirable tourist destination. As always, I am proud to fly our flag as Minister for Tourism anywhere I go and the connections made at this event will be highly beneficial to our Tourism industry.”

Most Read

Local News

Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club seeks approval for marina expansion to add 22 new berths

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gib set to ring in 2025 with NYE celebrations in Casemates

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

As investing becomes mainstream, GFSC issues sage advice to youngsters

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Sports

Historic victory for Tyronne Buttigieg as he wins WBC title belt

Sun 10th Nov, 2024

Local News

Alba’s wish comes true

Sat 9th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes engages with Masters students at University of Gibraltar on environmental research

12th November 2024

Local News
GCS unveils 'Concerts by Candlelight' series with "Christmas on Strings" at Holy Trinity Cathedral

12th November 2024

Local News
RGP officers receive specialist training to strengthen domestic abuse response and victim support

12th November 2024

Local News
Action for Housing unconvinced after CM defends private landlord refurbishing Govt flats

12th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024