Gibraltar Society of Accountants elects Executive Committee

The Gibraltar Society of Accountants (GSA) held their annual general meeting on June 12 at the Sunborn, where new members of the Executive Committee were elected.

Moe Cohen was elected as the new President for the GSA, with Barry Pillans taking up the role as Deputy Chairman.

Colleen Ladanga was elected as Secretary and Treasurer.

Additional members of the executive committee are Stephanie Beavis, Reshma Bhambhwani, Dale Cruz and Christian Summerfield.

Mr Cohen thanked the outgoing members of the executive committee, former president Neil Rumford, Ellen Perez former secretary and treasurer, and Rosaleen Reilly former Head of Training, for their sterling work in the past years.

He said: “I am humbled to have been appointed president of the GSA and I look forward to working with the other executive committee and will ensure to put the best interests of the members of the Society.”

A spokesperson for the GSA said: “GSA will continue to promote the interests of the accounting profession in Gibraltar through its close coordination with the Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.”