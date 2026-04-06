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Mon 6th Apr, 2026

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Gibraltar squad named for double header against Croatia

By Stephen Ignacio
6th April 2026

There were few surprises in the squad announced by head coach Stella Gotal in the lead up to this week’s double header against Croatia.
Announced just ahead of the Easter break, the 25-player squad was very much in line with expectations. The team that had debuted in the European qualifiers last month maintained as Stella Gotal continues to trust in her team.
Gibraltar played their first qualifier match in March where they faced Kosovo.
An away encounter tested the young Gibraltar team who found it tough towards the end as they faced a 6-0 defeat. Although showing positive signs on the field adapting to the international stage after just one edition of the Nations League behind them, Kosovo were always going to be a hard team to start their qualifier matches against.
Gibraltar later faced Bulgaria. Ironically in a match which Gibraltar showed sportsmanship by lending their away kit to the visitors who had left their kit behind.
Bulgaria showed little mercy heading to a 5-0 victory at the Europa Sports Stadium.
It was a match where the refereeing decisions were to play an important role, especially with the dubious sending off of Seleen Celecia which was impact the team in the latter stages.
With the first round of matches behind them, Gibraltar now face a second major challenge in Croatia.
Having beaten Bulgaria in their first group match Croatia set the bar high as they bid for qualification. They were, however, to fall to Kosovo in their second match losing by a solitary goal, albiet a home encounter which they will want to brush to one side as they face Gibraltar. With qualification for the world cup at stake these will be two matches Croatia will want to bag to keep their challenge open.

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