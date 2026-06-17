Gibraltar squad named for next week’s FIBA tournament

Under the banner of Small Nations, Big Games, the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association will host next week’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

As Gibraltar prepares for its opening match against San Marino — a repeat of the third/fourth-place play-off in 2024 — selectors have named the squad that will represent Gibraltar.

A blend of experience and youth sees a new-look Gibraltar side take to the court. The Gibraltar squad is as follows:

GIBRALTAR SQUAD

01 Callum Culross

02 Louis Dalmedo

03 Mohammed El Yettefti

04 Javier Felice

05 Alejandro Garcia

06 Dylan Gomez

07 Jamie McGrail

08 Michael Rodriguez

09 Callum Viñales

10 Andrew Yeats

11 Ian Yeats

12 Thomas Yome

Gibraltar’s opening match will take place at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Tuesday, June 23.