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Wed 17th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar squad named for next week’s FIBA tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
17th June 2026

Under the banner of Small Nations, Big Games, the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association will host next week’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

As Gibraltar prepares for its opening match against San Marino — a repeat of the third/fourth-place play-off in 2024 — selectors have named the squad that will represent Gibraltar.

A blend of experience and youth sees a new-look Gibraltar side take to the court. The Gibraltar squad is as follows:

GIBRALTAR SQUAD

01 Callum Culross
02 Louis Dalmedo
03 Mohammed El Yettefti
04 Javier Felice
05 Alejandro Garcia
06 Dylan Gomez

07 Jamie McGrail
08 Michael Rodriguez
09 Callum Viñales
10 Andrew Yeats
11 Ian Yeats
12 Thomas Yome

Gibraltar’s opening match will take place at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Tuesday, June 23.

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