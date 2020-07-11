Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

The Spanish research ship Garcia del Cid is closely monitored by HMS Scimitar in BGTW on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Ignacio

By Chronicle Staff
11th July 2020

The Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron ordered a Spanish research vessel out of British Gibraltar territorial waters on Saturday.

The oceanographic vessel Garcia del Cid, operated by the Spanish state research agency Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas, entered British waters in the Bay of Gibraltar at around midday.

It was shadowed by HMS Scimitar, which ordered the Spanish ship over VHF radio to cease any research activity and leave British waters.

The incident was ongoing at 1pm on Saturday and it is not clear whether the Spanish ship attempted to deploy any buoys or probes.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office confirmed the presence of the ship in British waters, adding it was being closely monitored by the Gibraltar Squadron.

This story will be updated as we have additional information.

