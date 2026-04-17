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Fri 17th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar squash in European Team Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
17th April 2026

Gibraltar’s squash teams arrived in Luxembourg this week for the European Team Championships.

Competing in both the men’s and women’s divisions at the CK Sportcenter, Gibraltar began play immediately upon arrival.

The women’s team opened their campaign with a close 1–2 defeat to the Isle of Man. The men’s team faced a challenging start, coming up against Romania and Croatia.

The teams will continue playing over the coming days, with the event taking place from 14–18 April.

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