Gibraltar store ‘unaffected’ as Mothercare UK faces administration
Mothercare has announced plans to place its UK retail business in administration, in a move that will have no affect on the local Mothercare store. Some 2,500 jobs at risk in the UK, but the Gibraltar branch falls under Mothercare international and will not be affected by the struggling UK business. Mothercare Gibraltar Director Nicholas...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here