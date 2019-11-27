Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar students visit UK institutions and Commonwealth organisations

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2019

Students from Bayside and Westside Schools are back in Gibraltar after participating in a visit to the UK institutions and Commonwealth organisations in London.

The visit by the nine students was organised in conjunction with Albert Danino and Ivan Navas who accompanied the group together with their teachers.

The students were able to visit the Houses of Parliament where they met with Lord Kinnoull, the Chair of the House of Lords EU Exit Committee.

They were also given a talk by former MP Andrew Mackinlay and by the Deputy Chief and Head of Strategy of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Helen Haywood.

This Commonwealth theme was further present in presentations from the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the Commonwealth Secretariat and in a visit to the High Commission of Australia at Australia House.

In addition to this, the young Gibraltarians met the Gibraltar Unit at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, visited the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and the Guildhall.

The group will deliver a presentation to other students at the two comprehensive schools in order to encourage others to apply for next year's visit.

“It will be recalled that in the past a group of students from Gibraltar would visit the EU institutions in Brussels. This is the first year they have been to London instead The Government is delighted with the positive feedback that we have received from those who met with our students,” said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

“They have engaged in discussion and asked questions of their hosts which was the purpose of the exercise.”

“It is important that our students should have the opportunity to put across their views, aspirations and concerns to different personalities and institutions. They represent a new generation.”

“Our young people have proved to be excellent ambassadors for Gibraltar. I would like to thank the Director and staff of Gibraltar House in London, the teachers and particularly Mr Danino and Mr Navas who select the winners of the essay competition every year through which the participants are chosen,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

DPC hears resident’s plea over noisy Waterport Terrace gate

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar represented in London at Jewish Remembrance service

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar at the FPA Awards in London

27th November 2019

Local News
RAF STEM team visits local schools

27th November 2019

Local News
GDP benefits from significant investment by the MOD

27th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar students visit UK institutions and Commonwealth organisations

27th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019