Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Level 2 heatwave health alert issued by Director of Public Health

Photo by Johnny Buugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2025

The Director of Public Health has issued a Level 2 Yellow Warning heatwave alert, advising the public to be alert to the health impacts of hot weather as temperatures are expected to exceed 31°C for three consecutive days. 

The Gibraltar Health Authority works closely with the Met Office to monitor temperatures and has created a classification system to help people understand the risks better. 

The warning highlights the potential health risks associated with high temperatures, particularly for vulnerable groups including young children, pregnant women, those over 60, and individuals with diabetes or heart conditions. 

"We are expecting a risk of temperatures of above 31 Celsius for the next three days, 17th, 18th and 19th,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said. 

“The 17th will see the highest temperatures with 32-33 Celsius likely, peaking during late afternoon and a lower risk of 34-35 Celsius.” 

“For the 18th and 19th the temperatures will be slightly cooler but still hot with 30-32 Celsius the maximum for both days.”  

“The average daily maximum temperature for July is 28.0 Celsius.” 

Fellow meteorologist Steph Ball, from Gibraltar-based weather consultancy MeteoGib, flagged the rising temperatures earlier this week and said they were forecast to climb into the low 30s Celsius by the weekend, especially on Thursday and Friday. 

“Highs will depend very much on the wind and any developing sea breezes, with [Thursday] currently looking as though it could be potentially the hottest day of the week and possibly a contender for hottest day of the year so far,” she told the Chronicle. MeteoGib does not advise or work with Public Health and had no input into issuing the alert. 

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, issued advice on how best to cope with the heat and avoid any health issues.

The advice included:

- Drink water regularly, even when not thirsty;

- Avoid going outdoors between 2pm and 6pm where possible;

- Wear light, loose clothing and apply sunscreen;

- Check on neighbours or family members who may need help;

- If working outside, take regular breaks in the shade;

- For medical advice, call 111;

- In emergencies, call 999.

The GHA said it will continue to issue heatwave health alerts as temperatures rise across Europe.

The thresholds for alerts are as follows:

- Level 1 – Green: Get ready for summer (no immediate risk)

- Level 2 – Yellow: Be alert (31°C or higher)

- Level 3 – Amber: Heatwave conditions (35°C or higher)

- Level 4 – Red: Extreme heat (40°C or higher)

Further guidance is available at: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/heat-advice/

