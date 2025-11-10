Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group marks two years of progress

The Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group (GSBG) has marked its second anniversary, celebrating two years of work promoting sustainable practices in Gibraltar’s construction sector.

Founded in 2023 and formalised as a non-profit in 2024, the group was created to support the transition to sustainable design, energy efficiency and responsible building methods. It has since grown into a key platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and advocacy within the local industry.

In its role as a professional think-tank, GSBG has supported the Government of Gibraltar and the Department of the Environment. It has participated in consultations on renewable energy and solar installations within Gibraltar’s Old Town, as well as providing feedback on sustainable design policies.

GSBG also contributed to the organisation of the ASPIRE Conference, which brought together public and private-sector voices to explore the future of sustainable construction in Gibraltar.

It has supported a range of initiatives, including the development of a paid membership scheme, now being rolled out to expand participation and resources. Engagement with schools through careers fairs and awareness events, inspiring younger generations to pursue careers in sustainability and the built environment. Continued data-gathering projects on electricity consumption, and partnerships with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority to inform future strategies. And assisted in the launch of the DSM software, a new tool for assessing projects against Near Zero Energy Building (NZEB) regulations in Gibraltar.

Looking ahead, GSBG plans to fully launch the Urban Oasis Awards in early 2026, initiate one major community project per year, and continue working with the Department of the Environment on NZEB implementation and guidance.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary event, Chairperson Candice Marsh said: “In just two years, GSBG has evolved from a small group of like-minded professionals into a recognised voice for sustainable building in Gibraltar. Our members are demonstrating that collaboration can create real change. The next phase for us is about deepening those partnerships and translating dialogue into environmental progress.”

The anniversary event will be held on November 12 at Vinopolis and will include a review of the group’s work to date, the introduction of new team members, and a presentation of plans for the coming year.

For more information or to join the Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group contact info@gsbg.gi