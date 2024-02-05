Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar Tinnitus Week brews support with 'Tea for Tinnitus' campaign

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2024

The GHITA is holding Gibraltar Tinnitus Week at the same time as the British Tinnitus Association in the UK between February 5 – 11 and are running a ‘Tea for Tinnitus’ campaign.

Establishments that have agreed to make a donation to GHITA and will do so biased on the amount of teacups they sell.

Taking part are Corks, Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association Club, John Mackintosh cafeteria, The Tea Company, The Royal Calpe and The Clipper.

GHITA are still waiting for other establishments to confirm and join their Tea for Tinnitus campaign too.

